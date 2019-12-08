Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Davison carries E. Washington over North Dakota 98-82

December 8, 2019 9:06 pm
 
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Davison had 39 points, Kim Aiken Jr. had a double-double, and Eastern Washington beat North Dakota 98-82 on Sunday.

Aiken finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and three steals. Ellis Magnuson had 14 points and six assists for Eastern Washington (5-3). Mason Peatling scored 12 points and Tanner Groves added 11 points and three blocks.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-7). Kienan Walter added 17 points and Marlon Stewart scored 14.

Eastern Washington plays Multnomah at home on Friday. North Dakota plays Northland at home on Dec. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

