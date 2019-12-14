Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Deas scores 31 to lead La Salle over Morgan St. 85-68

December 14, 2019 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isiah Deas had a career-high 31 points as La Salle topped Morgan State 85-68 on Saturday.

David Beatty had 18 points for La Salle (6-3). Sherif Kenney added nine points and seven rebounds. Christian Ray had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Troy Baxter Jr. had 15 points for the Bears (4-8). Stanley Davis added 14 points. Isaiah Burke had 12 points and six rebounds.

La Salle faces Wagner at home on Wednesday. Morgan State plays Chestnut Hill at home on Monday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated