DeJesus, Smith lift UCF over Green Bay 79-66

December 10, 2019 10:29 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ceasar DeJesus and Collin Smith scored 14 points apiece as Central Florida topped Green Bay 79-66 on Tuesday night to win its fourth straight.

Frank Bertz added 11 points for the Knights (7-2), while Darin Green Jr. and Dre Fuller Jr. each had 10.

Amari Davis had 25 points for the Phoenix (3-7), who have lost three straight. JayQuan McCloud added 15 points and Kameron Hankerson had 12.

Central Florida hosts Sacred Heart on Sunday. Green Bay plays Evansville at home on Saturday.

