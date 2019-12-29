Listen Live Sports

Delaware St. takes on Washington Adventist

December 29, 2019 6:30 am
 
Washington Adventist vs. Delaware State (1-12)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware State Hornets will be taking on the Shock of Division II Washington Adventist. Delaware State lost 81-62 to St. Francis (NY) in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: John Crosby has averaged 22.3 points and 5.7 rebounds this year for Delaware State. Ameer Bennett has complemented Crosby with 11.9 points and seven rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 45.1 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State went 1-10 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Hornets put up 59.3 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

