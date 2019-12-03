Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Delaware tops Columbia 84-76 for ninth straight win

December 3, 2019
 
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Justyn Mutts had 24 points plus 15 rebounds and Delaware won a program record ninth straight game to start the season, beating Columbia 84-76 on Monday night.

Delaware’s eight consecutive wins entering the night tied for the best start in program history with the 1998-99 team. Monday night’s win tied for the fifth longest win streak in program history.

Offensively, the Blue Hens have scored at least 75 points in six straight games. The 2013-14 team topped 75 points in five straight contests between Jan. 1-15, 2014.

Ryan Allen added 20 points for the Blue Hens, Nate Darling had 16 points and Kevin Anderson 11.

Mike Smith had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Lions (3-6). Jack Forrest added 17 points and Ike Nweke 12.

Delaware faces George Washington on the road on Saturday. Columbia plays Bryant on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

