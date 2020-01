Denver 16, Oakland 15

By The Associated Press

Oakland 0 3 0 12 — 15 Denver 0 10 3 3 — 16

Second Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 23, 14:06.

Den_FG McManus 43, 8:21.

Den_Beck 1 pass from Lock (McManus kick), :28.

Third Quarter

Den_FG McManus 49, 4:37.

Fourth Quarter

Den_FG McManus 51, 14:55.

Oak_FG Carlson 33, 9:03.

Oak_FG Carlson 28, 3:09.

Oak_Renfrow 3 pass from Carr (pass failed), :07.

A_76,334.

Oak Den First downs 18 16 Total Net Yards 477 238 Rushes-yards 22-97 27-70 Passing 380 168 Punt Returns 2-5 1-4 Kickoff Returns 1-12 3-28 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-46-0 17-28-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 2-9 Punts 3-41.3 5-50.8 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 4-1 Penalties-Yards 10-107 9-61 Time of Possession 33:00 27:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Washington 17-77, Richard 3-20, Ingold 1-0, Carr 1-0. Denver, Lindsay 18-53, Lock 6-29, Freeman 2-(minus 4), Spencer 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_Oakland, Carr 29-46-0-391. Denver, Lock 17-28-0-177.

RECEIVING_Oakland, Washington 8-55, Waller 6-107, Renfrow 6-102, Ateman 3-46, Richard 2-39, Jones 2-21, Gafford 1-17, Carrier 1-4. Denver, Hamilton 5-65, Sutton 4-52, Booker 2-17, Beck 2-8, Patrick 1-14, Fumagalli 1-9, Freeman 1-8, Fant 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 39. Denver, McManus 57.

