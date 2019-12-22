Denver 27, Detroit 17

Detroit 3 7 7 0 — 17 Denver 0 10 3 14 — 27

First Quarter

Det_FG Prater 26, 8:59.

Second Quarter

Det_Agnew 64 punt return (Prater kick), 10:52.

Den_Freeman 1 run (McManus kick), 6:04.

Den_FG McManus 34, :25.

Third Quarter

Den_FG McManus 26, 10:23.

Det_Golladay 3 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 3:51.

Fourth Quarter

Den_Hamilton 3 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 13:08.

Den_Lindsay 27 run (McManus kick), 6:39.

A_74,115.

___

Det Den First downs 13 25 Total Net Yards 191 348 Rushes-yards 21-96 33-150 Passing 95 198 Punt Returns 3-75 2-22 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-47 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 12-24-0 26-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-22 0-0 Punts 5-52.2 4-47.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-68 6-50 Time of Possession 23:52 36:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 10-42, Scarbrough 8-34, T.Johnson 3-20. Denver, Lindsay 19-109, Freeman 9-28, Lock 4-10, Beck 1-3.

PASSING_Detroit, Blough 12-24-0-117. Denver, Lock 25-33-0-192, Beck 1-1-0-6.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 6-66, Amendola 2-21, Thomas 2-17, James 1-12, K.Johnson 1-1. Denver, Hamilton 6-65, Patrick 5-48, Sutton 5-41, Heuerman 2-13, Fant 2-10, Freeman 2-9, Lindsay 2-9, Booker 1-2, Beck 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

