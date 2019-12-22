Denver 27, Detroit 17

|Detroit
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Denver
|0
|10
|3
|14
|—
|27
First Quarter
Det_FG Prater 26, 8:59.
Second Quarter
Det_Agnew 64 punt return (Prater kick), 10:52.
Den_Freeman 1 run (McManus kick), 6:04.
Den_FG McManus 34, :25.
Third Quarter
Den_FG McManus 26, 10:23.
Det_Golladay 3 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 3:51.
Fourth Quarter
Den_Hamilton 3 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 13:08.
Den_Lindsay 27 run (McManus kick), 6:39.
A_74,115.
___
|
|Det
|Den
|First downs
|13
|25
|Total Net Yards
|191
|348
|Rushes-yards
|21-96
|33-150
|Passing
|95
|198
|Punt Returns
|3-75
|2-22
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-0
|26-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-22
|0-0
|Punts
|5-52.2
|4-47.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-68
|6-50
|Time of Possession
|23:52
|36:08
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 10-42, Scarbrough 8-34, T.Johnson 3-20. Denver, Lindsay 19-109, Freeman 9-28, Lock 4-10, Beck 1-3.
PASSING_Detroit, Blough 12-24-0-117. Denver, Lock 25-33-0-192, Beck 1-1-0-6.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 6-66, Amendola 2-21, Thomas 2-17, James 1-12, K.Johnson 1-1. Denver, Hamilton 6-65, Patrick 5-48, Sutton 5-41, Heuerman 2-13, Fant 2-10, Freeman 2-9, Lindsay 2-9, Booker 1-2, Beck 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
