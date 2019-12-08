Listen Live Sports

Denver 38, Houston 24

December 8, 2019 4:19 pm
 
Denver 14 17 7 0 38
Houston 0 3 7 14 24

First Quarter

Den_Fant 14 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 7:27.

Den_Jackson 70 fumble return (McManus kick), 3:33.

Second Quarter

Den_Heuerman 8 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 11:24.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 54, 8:49.

Den_FG McManus 36, 3:04.

Den_Freeman 3 pass from Lock (McManus kick), :37.

Third Quarter

Den_Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 9:15.

Hou_Hopkins 43 pass from D.Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:36.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_D.Watson 6 run (Fairbairn kick), 13:34.

Hou_D.Watson 3 run (Fairbairn kick), :25.

A_71,769.

Den Hou
First downs 22 26
Total Net Yards 391 414
Rushes-yards 27-90 22-134
Passing 301 280
Punt Returns 1-2 1-8
Kickoff Returns 1-33 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 2-15 1-26
Comp-Att-Int 22-27-1 28-50-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-12
Punts 2-43.0 2-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-50 9-44
Time of Possession 31:25 28:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Lindsay 16-51, Freeman 8-24, Lock 3-15. Houston, Hyde 14-73, Watson 6-44, Hopkins 1-12, D.Johnson 1-5.

PASSING_Denver, Lock 22-27-1-309. Houston, Watson 28-50-2-292.

RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 5-34, Fant 4-113, Patrick 2-50, Hamilton 2-36, Booker 2-24, Freeman 2-8, Lindsay 2-4, Beck 1-29, Heuerman 1-8, Fumagalli 1-3. Houston, Hopkins 7-120, D.Johnson 6-40, Coutee 5-68, Akins 4-49, Stills 2-8, Hyde 2-5, Fells 2-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

