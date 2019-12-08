Denver 38, Houston 24

|Denver
|14
|17
|7
|0
|—
|38
|Houston
|0
|3
|7
|14
|—
|24
First Quarter
Den_Fant 14 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 7:27.
Den_Jackson 70 fumble return (McManus kick), 3:33.
Second Quarter
Den_Heuerman 8 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 11:24.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 54, 8:49.
Den_FG McManus 36, 3:04.
Den_Freeman 3 pass from Lock (McManus kick), :37.
Third Quarter
Den_Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 9:15.
Hou_Hopkins 43 pass from D.Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:36.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_D.Watson 6 run (Fairbairn kick), 13:34.
Hou_D.Watson 3 run (Fairbairn kick), :25.
A_71,769.
___
|
|Den
|Hou
|First downs
|22
|26
|Total Net Yards
|391
|414
|Rushes-yards
|27-90
|22-134
|Passing
|301
|280
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-33
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-15
|1-26
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-27-1
|28-50-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-12
|Punts
|2-43.0
|2-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|9-44
|Time of Possession
|31:25
|28:35
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Lindsay 16-51, Freeman 8-24, Lock 3-15. Houston, Hyde 14-73, Watson 6-44, Hopkins 1-12, D.Johnson 1-5.
PASSING_Denver, Lock 22-27-1-309. Houston, Watson 28-50-2-292.
RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 5-34, Fant 4-113, Patrick 2-50, Hamilton 2-36, Booker 2-24, Freeman 2-8, Lindsay 2-4, Beck 1-29, Heuerman 1-8, Fumagalli 1-3. Houston, Hopkins 7-120, D.Johnson 6-40, Coutee 5-68, Akins 4-49, Stills 2-8, Hyde 2-5, Fells 2-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
