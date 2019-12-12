DePaul hosts UIC

Illinois-Chicago (4-6) vs. DePaul (9-1)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Illinois-Chicago in a non-conference matchup. Illinois-Chicago beat Purdue Fort Wayne by 13 on Saturday. DePaul lost 74-69 to Buffalo on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Paul Reed is averaging a double-double (15.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks) to lead the charge for the Blue Demons. Charlie Moore has complemented Reed and is producing 15.1 points and 6.9 assists per game. The Flames have been led by Tarkus Ferguson, who is averaging 12.6 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Moore has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 49 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Illinois-Chicago has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 76 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Flames have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has 42 assists on 78 field goals (53.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 49 of 77 field goals (63.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: DePaul has held opposing teams to 36.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

