Detroit faces Washington, aims to end 5-game slide

Washington Wizards (9-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its five-game losing streak when the Pistons take on Washington.

The Pistons have gone 8-18 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit is third in the league shooting 37.8 percent from deep led by Tony Snell shooting 44.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Wizards have gone 5-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington averages 41.6 rebounds per game and is 6-17 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wizards won 133-119 in the last meeting on Dec. 16. Bradley Beal led Washington with 35 points, and Derrick Rose led Detroit with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond has averaged 18 points and 16.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Snell is shooting 48.5 percent and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 28.3 points and has added 4.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Ish Smith has averaged 13.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 49.0 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 114.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bruce Brown: out (calf), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles), Davis Bertans: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

