Devils-Coyotes Sums

New Jersey 1 0 1—2 Arizona 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Boqvist 3 (McLeod, Wood), 2:17. 2, Arizona, Goligoski 3 (Hinostroza), 15:35 (pp). Penalties_Subban, NJ, (tripping), 6:33; Subban, NJ, (holding stick), 13:38; Goligoski, ARI, (high sticking), 19:50.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Schmaltz, ARI, (slashing), 15:29.

Third Period_3, New Jersey, Palmieri 12 (Wood, McLeod), 11:34. Penalties_Simmonds, NJ, (slashing), 8:23; Keller, ARI, (tripping), 15:29.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 11-9-13_33. Arizona 10-13-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Arizona 1 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 9-9-4 (32 shots-31 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 14-7-2 (33-31).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:33.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Mach.

