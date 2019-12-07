Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils-Predators Sums

December 7, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
      
New Jersey 2 1 1—4
Nashville 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Nashville, Carr 1 (Hamhuis, Weber), 0:46. 2, Nashville, Fabbro 3 (Smith, Bonino), 2:13. 3, New Jersey, Bratt 6 (Zacha, Vatanen), 2:45. 4, New Jersey, Zajac 4 (Coleman, Gusev), 3:59. Penalties_Weber, NSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:39; Gusev, NJ, (slashing), 10:12; Subban, NJ, (hooking), 11:29.

Second Period_5, Nashville, Trenin 1 (Grimaldi), 5:52. 6, Nashville, Forsberg 11 (Jarnkrok, Josi), 7:24. 7, New Jersey, Palmieri 11 (Hall, Vatanen), 13:07 (pp). Penalties_Fabbro, NSH, (hooking), 0:32; Wood, NJ, (high sticking), 2:47; Coleman, NJ, (illegal check to head), 10:01; Johansen, NSH, (interference), 10:06; Forsberg, NSH, (tripping), 12:15.

Third Period_8, Nashville, Bonino 11 (Fabbro, Ekholm), 5:47. 9, New Jersey, Hall 6 (Hughes), 11:09. 10, Nashville, Grimaldi 3 (Ekholm), 12:44. Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (holding), 0:42; New Jersey bench, served by Boqvist (too many men on the ice), 19:13.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 11-12-10_33. Nashville 13-12-12_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 4; Nashville 0 of 6.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_New Jersey, Domingue 1-3-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Nashville, Rinne 10-4-3 (33-29).

A_17,418 (17,113). T_2:29.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Darren Gibbs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia