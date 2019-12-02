Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Devils-Sabres Sum

December 2, 2019 10:09 pm
 
New Jersey 0 1 0—1
Buffalo 5 2 0—7

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 17 (Ristolainen), 2:46. 2, Buffalo, Skinner 11 (Larsson), 4:59. 3, Buffalo, Sheary 4 (Larsson, Skinner), 6:57. 4, Buffalo, Sheary 5 (McCabe, Larsson), 16:41. 5, Buffalo, Asplund 1 (Mittelstadt), 19:02.

Second Period_6, Buffalo, Olofsson 11 (Montour, Eichel), 4:40. 7, New Jersey, Hischier 4 (Vatanen, Gusev), 8:10 (pp). 8, Buffalo, Jokiharju 3 (Eichel, Olofsson), 12:08 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 6-21-18_45. Buffalo 15-8-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 4; Buffalo 1 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 8-7-3 (17 shots-15 saves), Domingue 1-2-0 (15-10). Buffalo, Ullmark 7-5-2 (45-44).

A_15,422 (19,070). T_2:25.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Libor Suchanek.

