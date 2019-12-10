Devils-Stars Sums

New Jersey 0 0 0—0 Dallas 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 7 (Cogliano, Comeau), 1:42. 2, Dallas, Pavelski 7 (Radulov, Hintz), 11:50. Penalties_Palmieri, NJ, (slashing), 18:50.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Benn, DAL, (slashing), 16:04.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Subban, NJ, (roughing), 0:47; Subban, NJ, (charging), 2:57; Heiskanen, DAL, (interference), 8:36; Hall, NJ, (tripping), 10:54; Comeau, DAL, (hooking), 13:09; Vatanen, NJ, (tripping), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 2-8-16_26. Dallas 16-12-7_35.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 8-9-4 (35 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Bishop 12-6-2 (26-26).

A_18,134 (18,532). T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Furman South. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Pierre Racicot.

