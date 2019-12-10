Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils-Stars Sums

December 10, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
      
New Jersey 0 0 0—0
Dallas 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 7 (Cogliano, Comeau), 1:42. 2, Dallas, Pavelski 7 (Radulov, Hintz), 11:50. Penalties_Palmieri, NJ, (slashing), 18:50.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Benn, DAL, (slashing), 16:04.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Subban, NJ, (roughing), 0:47; Subban, NJ, (charging), 2:57; Heiskanen, DAL, (interference), 8:36; Hall, NJ, (tripping), 10:54; Comeau, DAL, (hooking), 13:09; Vatanen, NJ, (tripping), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 2-8-16_26. Dallas 16-12-7_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 5.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 8-9-4 (35 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Bishop 12-6-2 (26-26).

A_18,134 (18,532). T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Furman South. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia