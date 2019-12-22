Listen Live Sports

Diane carries CS Northridge over San Francisco State 85-50

December 22, 2019 9:14 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamine Diane had 30 points and 12 rebounds as Cal State Northridge romped past San Francisco State 85-50 on Sunday.

Terrell Gomez had 18 points for Northridge (3-10). Elijah Harkless added 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals and Lance Coleman II scored 10 points.

Northridge dominated the first half and led 48-25 at halftime. The Matadors’ 48 points in the first half were a season high for the team.

Jacob Huynh had nine points for the Gators.

Northridge faces Boise State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

