Diong, Tillman lead UNLV over Robert Morris 81-69

December 21, 2019 6:32 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong and Donnie Tillman scored 17 points apiece as UNLV defeated Robert Morris 81-69 on Saturday.

Marvin Coleman added 16 points for the Runnin’ Rebels. Tillman also had seven rebounds. Vitaliy Shibel had 13 points for UNLV (5-8).

Josh Williams had 17 points for the Colonials (4-9). Jalen Hawkins added 12 points. AJ Bramah had 11 points.

UNLV matches up against Eastern Michigan at home next Saturday. Robert Morris plays Central Connecticut on the road next Thursday.

