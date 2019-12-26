Dolphins-Patriots Preview Capsule

MIAMI (4-11) at NEW ENGLAND (12-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Patriots by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Dolphins 8-7; Patriots 8-6-1

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 55-53

LAST MEETING – Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0 on Sept. 15

LAST WEEK – Dolphins beat Bengals 38-35, OT; Patriots beat Bills 24-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 29, Patriots No. 6

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (15).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (27), PASS (28).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (19), PASS (9).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (7), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins have won four of past eight games, but they’ve lost 13 of past 14 road games. … Last week QB Ryan Fitzpatrick joined Dan Marino as only Dolphins to throw for 400 yards and four touchdowns in game. Fitzpatrick’s four TD passes were most by Dolphins QB since Ryan Tannehill had four in 2015. … In past six weeks, Fitzpatrick is second in NFL with 1,845 yards passing. His 419 last week were highest total in his 155-game career. … Fitzpatrick has 19 touchdown passes, his most since 2015. … WR DeVante Parker has three 100-yard games in past six outings. He’s tied for third in NFL with nine touchdown receptions. Parker is first Dolphins receiver with at least 1,000 yards and nine TDs since Chris Chambers in 2005. … Christian Wilkins last week became second Dolphins defensive lineman to catch touchdown pass, and first since 1978. … Dolphins have allowed NFL-high 37 TD passes. … RB Samaje Perine, signed this week off Bengals’ practice squad, could become 84th player used by Dolphins, extending their NFL record. … Patriots have clinched AFC East for 11th straight season. Victory would give them 10th straight first-round bye and 14th of Brady-Belichick era. … Win would also give New England eight 13-win seasons, one behind 49ers in NFL history. … Patriots could go 6-0 vs. division for third time (2007, ’12) … New England has No. 1 defense heading into Week 17. It would be first such ranking in franchise history. … Patriots have not allowed 300-yard passer in 24 straight games. Fantasy tip: Tom Brady needs 164 yards passing to surpass 4,000 for 11th time and comes off one of best games of season.

