Dolphins running back Ballage placed on injured reserve

December 3, 2019 5:38 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Running back Kalen Ballage’s historically unproductive season ended Tuesday when he was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins.

Ballage hurt his left leg in Sunday’s victory over Philadelphia.

The second-year pro finishes the season with 135 yards in 74 carries. His 1.8-yard average is the worst by a running back with at least 70 carries since Phil Sarboe had a 1.2-yard average for two teams in 1936.

Ballage’s long gain was 8 yards.

The Dolphins were awarded running back Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona and receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland. They waived safety Montre Hartage.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

