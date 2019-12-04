Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Domask, McGill lead S. Illinois past Norfolk St. 76-59

December 4, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis beat Norfolk State 76-59 on Wednesday night.

Eric McGill added 14 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones chipped in 13, Harwin Francois and Trent Brown scored 11 apiece. McGill also had seven assists, while Jones posted six rebounds and six assists.

Devante Carter had 11 points for the Spartans (3-7), who have lost six games in a row. Joe Bryant Jr. added 10 points. Steven Whitley had six assists.

Southern Illinois (4-5) matches up against Southern Miss on the road on Saturday. Norfolk State faces Hampton on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified