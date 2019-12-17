Dortmund’s mistakes let Leipzig draw 3-3, consolidate lead

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga leader Leipzig twice came from behind to grab a 3-3 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, aided by the home side’s mistakes.

Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki, midfielder Julian Brandt and defender Raphaël Guerreiro were at fault for each of the visitors’ goals, as Dortmund missed a chance to close the gap at the top to one point.

“When you’re leading 2-0, you hope to bring it through to the end,” Bürki said. “Unfortunately we made it exciting again.”

Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi made a fingertip-save to deny Mats Hummels as Dortmund enjoyed the better start.

Julian Weigl rewarded the home side’s pressure in the 23rd after Gulacsi stopped Jadon Sancho’s initial shot. The goalkeeper seemed surprised by Weigl’s effort from the rebound.

Yussuf Poulsen had Leipzig’s first effort in the 31st, but Brandt scored Dortmund’s second goal three minutes later, eluding Dayot Upamecano before firing inside the far corner.

Bürki denied Poulsen with a fine save, then Timo Werner with another from the resultant corner before the break.

But a bad mistake from the Dortmund keeper allowed Werner to score at the start of the second half, and another error from Brandt allowed the Leipzig forward grab his second goal to draw the visitors level in the 53rd.

Jadon Sancho restored Dortmund’s lead two minutes later, but Patrik Schick drew Leipzig level again on a rebound in the 78th after Bürki blocked Nordi Mukiele’s initial effort. The chance came with Guerreiro caught out of position.

“It’s a lucky point for us, but we don’t have to apologize for that,” Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

UNION BEATEN AT HOME

Union Berlin’s hopes of a new Bundesliga record ended with a 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim.

After winning its previous four league games at home without conceding, Union was aiming for a fifth. No promoted side had ever managed that in the Bundesliga before.

“Brutally annoying,” Union defender Christian Gentner said.

Union had more of the ball but failed to create clear-cut chances and Ihlas Bebou fired Hoffenheim in front with a deflected shot in the 56th.

Union pushed hard toward the end, when Oliver Baumann made a fine save to deny Sebastian Andersson, but substitute Christoph Baumgartner secured the visitors’ win in injury time.

BREMEN ROUTED

Robin Quaison scored a hat trick to help Mainz rout Werder Bremen 5-0 away, increasing the pressure on the home side’s embattled coach, Florian Kohfeldt.

Kohfeldt’s team has lost five of its last six games and the latest defeat left the side just above the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the 15th round.

It was Bremen’s third heaviest defeat at home in the Bundesliga. The side was already 4-0 down at halftime.

Also, Augsburg defeated Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-0.

