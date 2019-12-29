Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dowtin, Rhode Island blast Middle Tennessee 89-62

December 29, 2019 6:53 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jeff Dowtin scored 21 points, Jermaine Harris and Tyrese Martin each scored 17 and Rhode Island overwhelmed Middle Tennessee 89-62 on Sunday.

The Rams (8-3) built a 28-14 led and were never threatened. They led for all but 15 seconds of the game. Rhode Island led 48-24 at halftime and extended it to a 35-margin when Fatts Russell made 1 of 2 free throws for a 72-37 lead with 9:38 remaining.

Antwan Walker scored 11 and Russell and Cyril Langevine each scored 10. Rhode Island shot 33 of 59 (55.9%).

Donovan Sims led the Blue Raiders (4-9) with 22 points.

Rhode Island hosts Brown on Thursday before starting Atlantic 10 Conference play on Sunday when it hosts Richmond.

Middle Tennessee, losers of four straight, starts Conference USA play on Thursday when it travels to Old Dominion.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

