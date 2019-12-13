Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Drake puts streak on line vs No. 14 Dayton

December 13, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Drake (8-2) vs. No. 14 Dayton (7-1)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against No. 14 Dayton. Drake is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Dayton has moved up to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Houston Baptist and Saint Mary’s last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Obi Toppin has averaged 21.4 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Flyers. Jalen Crutcher is also a key facilitator, accounting for 13 points and 6.3 assists per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Roman Penn, who is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.POTENT PENN: Penn has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 69.5.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flyers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Dayton has 64 assists on 96 field goals (66.7 percent) over its past three contests while Drake has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked second in Division I with an average of 87.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein