Drake scores 14 off the bench, Presbyterian wins 81-56

December 29, 2019 4:39 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Drake came off the bench to tally 14 points, leading Presbyterian to an 81-56 win over NAIA-member Kentucky Christian on Sunday.

Zeb Graham had 12 points for Presbyterian (3-10), which ended its four-game losing streak. Michael Isler added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Owen McCormack also scored 11 points and led the Blue Hose with nine rebounds.

Noah Back had 14 points for the Knights. Connor Maddox added 11 points. Cole Gilliland had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Presbyterian plays UNC-Asheville at home on Thursday.

