DuBose, HBU host Samford

Samford (5-5) vs. Houston Baptist (0-6)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Josh Sharkey and Samford will face Ian DuBose and Houston Baptist. The senior Sharkey is averaging 16.2 points and 9.2 assists over the last five games. DuBose, a junior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Samford’s Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has accounted for 52 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 46 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Samford has lost its last five road games, scoring 67.6 points, while allowing 82 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Houston Baptist has 30 assists on 71 field goals (42.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Samford has assists on 38 of 84 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked fourth in all of Division I with an average of 80.1 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

