Ducks-Flyers Sums

December 17, 2019 9:41 pm
 
Anaheim 0 1 0—1
Philadelphia 0 2 2—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Stewart, PHI, (hooking), 6:54; Deslauriers, ANA, Major (fighting), 11:48; Stewart, PHI, Major (fighting), 11:48; Lindholm, ANA, (interference), 18:48.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Giroux 11 (Couturier, Konecny), 0:55. 2, Philadelphia, D.Kase 1 (Frost, Sanheim), 4:14. 3, Anaheim, Rakell 10 (Silfverberg, Lindholm), 16:33 (pp). Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (high sticking), 5:40; Giroux, PHI, (tripping), 15:56; Aube-Kubel, PHI, (kneeing), 18:02.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Voracek 7, 4:11. 5, Philadelphia, Couturier 9 (Giroux, Provorov), 19:52. Penalties_Niskanen, PHI, (boarding), 1:30; Konecny, PHI, (roughing), 1:30; Gudbranson, ANA, (roughing), 1:30; Hayes, PHI, (tripping), 7:40.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 16-12-13_41. Philadelphia 12-12-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 5; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 10-14-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 11-7-3 (41-40).

T_2:27.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.

