E. Tennessee St. whips up on NAIA Milligan 97-41

December 15, 2019 4:59 pm
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tray Boyd III scored 20 points off the bench and East Tennessee State beat NAIA-member Milligan 97-41 on Sunday.

Boyd finished shooting 7 of 9 including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Also, off the bench, Joe Hugley scored 13 on 5-of-6 shooting and Charlie Weber scored 11. Starters Bo Hodges scored 15 and Jeromy Rodriguez scored 14.

Mike Featherston’s jump shot to start the game was Milligan’s lone lead. East Tennessee State (9-2) built a 22-8 lead and went to halftime up 53-17.

Micah Paulk led the Buffaloes with eight points and Adam Graham and Nathan Hastings each scored seven.

The game marked the 50th meeting between the two schools. The Buccaneers now have a 34-16 advantage. East Tennessee State has won its last 14 games against teams from the Volunteer state.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

