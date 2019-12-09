Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles WR Jeffery, OT Johnson injured against Giants

December 9, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery left Monday’s game against the Giants with injuries.

Johnson went down when Carson Wentz was knocked into him in the second quarter. Johnson, an All-Pro in 2017, suffered an injured ankle and was questionable to return. Halapoulivaati Vaitai took his place at right tackle.

Jeffery limped off the field during an Eagles’ scoring drive in the second quarter suffered an injured foot. The Eagles were already without injured wide receiver Nelson Agholor. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward were the only wide receivers left for the Eagles.

Jeffery entered with 43 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize