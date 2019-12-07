Listen Live Sports

Eastern Illinois tops Green Bay 93-80

December 7, 2019
 
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Mack Smith and George Dixon scored 24 points apiece as Eastern Illinois beat Green Bay 93-80 on Saturday.

Dixon also had 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers.

Deang Deang had 12 points for Eastern Illinois (5-4). Josiah Wallace added 11 points.

The Panthers picked up 40 points in the paint while limiting Green Bay to 20. Eastern Illinois sprinted to a 28-16 lead midway in the first half and held a 56-32 advantage at the break.

JayQuan McCloud had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-6). Kameron Hankerson added 15 points. PJ Pipes had 13 points.

Eastern Illinois takes on Milwaukee on the road next Saturday. Green Bay plays Central Florida on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

