Record: 1-3

Dec. 26, 2019 Quick Lane Bowl — Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Dec. 15, 2018 Camellia Bowl — Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21

Dec. 23, 2016 Bahamas Bowl — Old Dominion 24, Eastern Michigan 20

Dec. 12, 1987 California Bowl — Eastern Michigan 30, San Jose St. 27

