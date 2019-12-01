ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|6
|0
|0
|12
|27
|8
|9
|0
|0
|Harvard
|6
|0
|0
|12
|33
|10
|6
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|5
|1
|0
|10
|20
|9
|10
|3
|1
|Dartmouth
|3
|1
|1
|7
|16
|14
|3
|2
|1
|Colgate
|3
|2
|1
|7
|13
|14
|5
|7
|4
|Brown
|3
|5
|0
|6
|18
|21
|3
|7
|0
|Quinnipiac
|2
|3
|1
|5
|11
|16
|7
|7
|1
|RPI
|2
|4
|1
|5
|17
|19
|5
|8
|1
|Union
|2
|4
|0
|4
|10
|15
|3
|11
|0
|Yale
|2
|6
|0
|4
|18
|32
|2
|7
|0
|St. Lawrence
|1
|5
|0
|2
|12
|27
|3
|11
|2
|Princeton
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|17
|1
|6
|3
|Friday’s Games
Colgate 3, Princeton 1
Boston College 4, Harvard 2
UMass Lowell 4, RPI 0
UMass 3, Quinnipiac 0
Maine 5, St. Lawrence 2
New Hampshire 3, Princeton 2
Northeastern 4, Colgate 3
Providence 4, Brown 2
Maine 1, St. Lawrence 1
Quinnipiac 2, UMass 1
Merrimack 5, RPI 1
Cornell 2, Boston U. 0
Harvard at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Yale at RPI, 7 p.m.
Brown at Union, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Yale at Union, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Brown at RPI, 7 p.m.
