ECAC Glance

December 1, 2019 11:59 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 6 0 0 12 27 8 9 0 0
Harvard 6 0 0 12 33 10 6 1 0
Clarkson 5 1 0 10 20 9 10 3 1
Dartmouth 3 1 1 7 16 14 3 2 1
Colgate 3 2 1 7 13 14 5 7 4
Brown 3 5 0 6 18 21 3 7 0
Quinnipiac 2 3 1 5 11 16 7 7 1
RPI 2 4 1 5 17 19 5 8 1
Union 2 4 0 4 10 15 3 11 0
Yale 2 6 0 4 18 32 2 7 0
St. Lawrence 1 5 0 2 12 27 3 11 2
Princeton 0 4 2 2 7 17 1 6 3
Friday’s Games

Colgate 3, Princeton 1

Boston College 4, Harvard 2

UMass Lowell 4, RPI 0

UMass 3, Quinnipiac 0

Maine 5, St. Lawrence 2

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Princeton 2

Northeastern 4, Colgate 3

Providence 4, Brown 2

Maine 1, St. Lawrence 1

Quinnipiac 2, UMass 1

Merrimack 5, RPI 1

Cornell 2, Boston U. 0

Tuesday’s Game

Harvard at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Colorado College at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Yale at RPI, 7 p.m.

Brown at Union, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Union, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Brown at RPI, 7 p.m.

