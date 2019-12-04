ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Cornell 6 0 0 12 27 8 9 0 0 Harvard 6 0 0 12 33 10 6 2 0 Clarkson 5 1 0 10 20 9 10 3 1 Dartmouth 3 1 1 7 16 14 3 2 1 Colgate 3 2 1 7 13 14 5 7 4 Brown 3 5 0 6 18 21 3 7 0 Quinnipiac 2 3 1 5 11 16 7 7 1 RPI 2 4 1 5 17 19 5 8 1 Union 2 4 0 4 10 15 3 11 0 Yale 2 6 0 4 18 32 2 7 0 St. Lawrence 1 5 0 2 12 27 3 11 2 Princeton 0 4 2 2 7 17 1 6 3 Tuesday’s Game

Boston U. 5, Harvard 2

Friday’s Games

Colorado College at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Yale at RPI, 7 p.m.

Brown at Union, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Union, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Brown at RPI, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

UMass at Brown, 7 p.m.

Maine at Yale, 7 p.m.

American International at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Bentley at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Merrimack at Union, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Dartmouth at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

