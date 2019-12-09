ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|7
|1
|0
|14
|31
|11
|10
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|6
|1
|0
|12
|23
|10
|11
|3
|1
|Harvard
|6
|2
|0
|12
|37
|17
|6
|4
|0
|Colgate
|5
|2
|1
|11
|22
|18
|7
|7
|4
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|1
|9
|19
|20
|4
|3
|1
|Yale
|4
|6
|0
|8
|24
|33
|4
|7
|0
|RPI
|3
|5
|1
|7
|20
|24
|6
|9
|1
|Union
|3
|5
|0
|6
|15
|17
|4
|12
|0
|Brown
|3
|7
|0
|6
|19
|28
|3
|9
|0
|Quinnipiac
|2
|3
|1
|5
|11
|16
|7
|7
|1
|Princeton
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|17
|1
|8
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|6
|0
|2
|13
|30
|3
|12
|2
|Friday’s Games
Colorado College 7, Princeton 2
Cornell 3, Harvard 1
Yale 4, RPI 1
Union 5, Brown 0
Colgate 5, Dartmouth 1
Dartmouth 2, Cornell 1
Yale 2, Union 0
Colorado College 2, Princeton 1, OT
Colgate 4, Harvard 3, OT
Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 1
RPI 2, Brown 1, OT
UMass at Brown, 7 p.m.
Maine at Yale, 7 p.m.
American International at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bentley at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Union, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Dartmouth at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.