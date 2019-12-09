Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 7 1 0 14 31 11 10 1 0
Clarkson 6 1 0 12 23 10 11 3 1
Harvard 6 2 0 12 37 17 6 4 0
Colgate 5 2 1 11 22 18 7 7 4
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 19 20 4 3 1
Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 4 7 0
RPI 3 5 1 7 20 24 6 9 1
Union 3 5 0 6 15 17 4 12 0
Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 9 0
Quinnipiac 2 3 1 5 11 16 7 7 1
Princeton 0 4 2 2 7 17 1 8 3
St. Lawrence 1 6 0 2 13 30 3 12 2
Friday’s Games

Colorado College 7, Princeton 2

Cornell 3, Harvard 1

Yale 4, RPI 1

Union 5, Brown 0

Colgate 5, Dartmouth 1

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 2, Cornell 1

Yale 2, Union 0

Colorado College 2, Princeton 1, OT

Colgate 4, Harvard 3, OT

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 1

RPI 2, Brown 1, OT

Tuesday’s Games

UMass at Brown, 7 p.m.

Maine at Yale, 7 p.m.

American International at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Bentley at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Merrimack at Union, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Dartmouth at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

