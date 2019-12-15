Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

December 15, 2019 2:52 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 7 1 0 14 31 11 10 1 0
Clarkson 6 1 0 12 23 10 12 3 2
Harvard 6 2 0 12 37 17 6 4 0
Colgate 5 2 1 11 22 18 7 7 4
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 19 20 4 4 2
Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 5 7 0
RPI 3 5 1 7 20 24 6 9 1
Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 10 0
Union 3 5 0 6 15 17 5 12 0
Quinnipiac 2 3 1 5 11 16 7 7 1
Princeton 0 4 2 2 7 17 2 8 3
St. Lawrence 1 6 0 2 13 30 3 12 2
Thursday’s Game

Bentley 2, Dartmouth 2

Friday’s Games

Union 3, Merrimack 2

Clarkson 2, Michigan Tech 2

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 6, Dartmouth 4

Clarkson 4, Michigan Tech 2

Friday, Dec. 27

Colgate at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

UConn vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Colgate at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Union at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Arizona St. at Irvine, Calif., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Harvard vs. Arizona St. at Irvine, Calif., 4 p.m.

Union vs. Providence at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Colorado College vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

UMass at RPI, 5 p.m.

UConn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

McGill at Yale, 4 p.m., exhibition

