Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

December 25, 2019 1:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 7 1 0 14 31 11 10 1 0
Clarkson 6 1 0 12 23 10 12 3 2
Harvard 6 2 0 12 37 17 6 4 0
Colgate 5 2 1 11 22 18 7 7 4
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 19 20 4 4 2
Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 5 7 0
RPI 3 5 1 7 20 24 6 9 1
Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 10 0
Union 3 5 0 6 15 17 5 12 0
Quinnipiac 2 3 1 5 11 16 7 7 1
Princeton 0 4 2 2 7 17 2 8 3
St. Lawrence 1 6 0 2 13 30 3 12 2
Friday’s Game

Colgate at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Colgate at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Union at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Arizona St. at Irvine, Calif., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harvard vs. Arizona St. at Irvine, Calif., 4 p.m.

Union vs. Providence at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Colorado College vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

UMass at RPI, 5 p.m.

UConn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

McGill at Yale, 4 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Jan. 3

Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Ohio St. at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Providence or Army West Point at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon