ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Cornell 7 1 0 14 31 11 10 1 0 Clarkson 6 1 0 12 23 10 12 3 2 Harvard 6 2 0 12 37 17 6 4 0 Colgate 5 2 1 11 22 18 7 7 4 Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 19 20 4 4 2 Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 5 7 0 RPI 3 5 1 7 20 24 6 9 1 Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 10 0 Union 3 5 0 6 15 17 5 12 0 Quinnipiac 2 3 1 5 11 16 7 7 1 Princeton 0 4 2 2 7 17 2 8 3 St. Lawrence 1 6 0 2 13 30 3 12 2 Friday’s Game

Colgate at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Colgate at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Union at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Arizona St. at Irvine, Calif., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harvard vs. Arizona St. at Irvine, Calif., 4 p.m.

Union vs. Providence at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Colorado College vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

UMass at RPI, 5 p.m.

UConn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

McGill at Yale, 4 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Jan. 3

Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Ohio St. at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Providence or Army West Point at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.