ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|7
|1
|0
|14
|31
|11
|10
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|6
|1
|0
|12
|23
|10
|12
|3
|2
|Harvard
|6
|2
|0
|12
|37
|17
|6
|4
|0
|Colgate
|5
|2
|1
|11
|22
|18
|7
|7
|4
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|1
|9
|19
|20
|4
|4
|2
|Yale
|4
|6
|0
|8
|24
|33
|5
|7
|0
|RPI
|3
|5
|1
|7
|20
|24
|6
|9
|1
|Brown
|3
|7
|0
|6
|19
|28
|3
|10
|0
|Union
|3
|5
|0
|6
|15
|17
|5
|12
|0
|Quinnipiac
|2
|3
|1
|5
|11
|16
|7
|7
|1
|Princeton
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|17
|2
|8
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|6
|0
|2
|13
|30
|3
|12
|2
|Friday’s Game
Colgate at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
UConn vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
Colgate at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Union at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Harvard vs. Arizona St. at Irvine, Calif., 7 p.m.
Harvard vs. Arizona St. at Irvine, Calif., 4 p.m.
Union vs. Providence at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.
Colorado College vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
UMass at RPI, 5 p.m.
UConn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
McGill at Yale, 4 p.m., exhibition
Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Cornell vs. Ohio St. at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Brown at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Cornell vs. Providence or Army West Point at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid
