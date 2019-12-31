Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

December 31, 2019 10:19 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 7 1 0 14 31 11 10 1 0
Clarkson 6 1 0 12 23 10 12 3 2
Harvard 6 2 0 12 37 17 7 4 1
Colgate 5 2 1 11 22 18 7 9 4
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 19 20 6 4 2
Quinnipiac 4 3 1 9 18 20 9 7 1
Yale 4 6 0 8 24 33 5 7 0
RPI 3 5 1 7 20 24 6 10 1
Brown 3 7 0 6 19 28 3 10 0
Union 3 5 0 6 15 17 5 13 1
Princeton 0 6 2 2 11 24 2 10 3
St. Lawrence 1 6 0 2 13 30 3 13 3
Friday’s Game

Ohio St. 3, Colgate 2

Saturday’s Games

UConn 2, St. Lawrence 2, UConn won sudden-death shootout

Ohio St. 3, Colgate 0

Vermont 2, Union 0

Quinnipiac 3, Princeton 1

Dartmouth 5, Colorado College 2

Harvard 4, Arizona St. 1

Sunday’s Games

Harvard 4, Arizona St. 4

Union 1, Providence 1

Colorado College 7, St. Lawrence 3

UMass 5, RPI 3

Dartmouth 4, UConn 3

Quinnipiac 4, Princeton 3

Yale 4, McGill 1, exhibition

Friday, Jan. 3

Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Ohio St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Providence or Army West Point at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid

