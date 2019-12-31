ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|7
|1
|0
|14
|31
|11
|10
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|6
|1
|0
|12
|23
|10
|12
|3
|2
|Harvard
|6
|2
|0
|12
|37
|17
|7
|4
|1
|Colgate
|5
|2
|1
|11
|22
|18
|7
|9
|4
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|1
|9
|19
|20
|6
|4
|2
|Quinnipiac
|4
|3
|1
|9
|18
|20
|9
|7
|1
|Yale
|4
|6
|0
|8
|24
|33
|5
|7
|0
|RPI
|3
|5
|1
|7
|20
|24
|6
|10
|1
|Brown
|3
|7
|0
|6
|19
|28
|3
|10
|0
|Union
|3
|5
|0
|6
|15
|17
|5
|13
|1
|Princeton
|0
|6
|2
|2
|11
|24
|2
|10
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|6
|0
|2
|13
|30
|3
|13
|3
|Friday’s Game
Ohio St. 3, Colgate 2
UConn 2, St. Lawrence 2, UConn won sudden-death shootout
Ohio St. 3, Colgate 0
Vermont 2, Union 0
Quinnipiac 3, Princeton 1
Dartmouth 5, Colorado College 2
Harvard 4, Arizona St. 1
Harvard 4, Arizona St. 4
Union 1, Providence 1
Colorado College 7, St. Lawrence 3
UMass 5, RPI 3
Dartmouth 4, UConn 3
Quinnipiac 4, Princeton 3
Yale 4, McGill 1, exhibition
Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Cornell vs. Ohio St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Brown at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Cornell vs. Providence or Army West Point at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.