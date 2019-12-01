Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

December 1, 2019 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 21 13 5 3 0 29 75 69
Newfoundland 21 13 8 0 0 26 85 72
Brampton 19 13 6 0 0 26 82 55
Adirondack 20 9 9 0 2 20 55 62
Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68
Worcester 18 5 12 1 0 11 48 75
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 16 14 2 0 0 28 62 33
Florida 20 12 6 1 1 26 66 53
Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75
Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67
Jacksonville 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 64
Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88
Orlando 18 5 9 3 1 14 36 50
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 20 13 5 2 0 28 62 50
Fort Wayne 20 12 6 2 0 26 84 74
Toledo 17 10 6 1 0 21 68 54
Wheeling 19 8 7 4 0 20 59 71
Indy 19 8 11 0 0 16 62 53
Kalamazoo 17 6 9 2 0 14 53 71
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64
Allen 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 52
Idaho 22 11 7 2 2 26 56 57
Wichita 20 9 6 5 0 23 62 76
Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61
Tulsa 22 8 12 2 0 18 71 76
Kansas City 18 7 9 2 0 16 61 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 2

South Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Brampton 4, Adirondack 0

Advertisement

Toledo 7, Reading 4

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Indy 4, Worcester 2

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1

Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 0

Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3, OT

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Rapid City 4, Idaho 2

Utah 5, Florida 4, SO

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7