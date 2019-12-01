|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|21
|13
|5
|3
|0
|29
|75
|69
|Newfoundland
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|85
|72
|Brampton
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|82
|55
|Adirondack
|20
|9
|9
|0
|2
|20
|55
|62
|Maine
|18
|8
|9
|0
|1
|17
|56
|68
|Worcester
|18
|5
|12
|1
|0
|11
|48
|75
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|62
|33
|Florida
|20
|12
|6
|1
|1
|26
|66
|53
|Greenville
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|74
|75
|Atlanta
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|68
|67
|Jacksonville
|18
|6
|9
|3
|0
|15
|50
|64
|Norfolk
|23
|6
|14
|3
|0
|15
|56
|88
|Orlando
|18
|5
|9
|3
|1
|14
|36
|50
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|20
|13
|5
|2
|0
|28
|62
|50
|Fort Wayne
|20
|12
|6
|2
|0
|26
|84
|74
|Toledo
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|68
|54
|Wheeling
|19
|8
|7
|4
|0
|20
|59
|71
|Indy
|19
|8
|11
|0
|0
|16
|62
|53
|Kalamazoo
|17
|6
|9
|2
|0
|14
|53
|71
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|22
|14
|5
|3
|0
|31
|72
|64
|Allen
|19
|14
|3
|2
|0
|30
|67
|52
|Idaho
|22
|11
|7
|2
|2
|26
|56
|57
|Wichita
|20
|9
|6
|5
|0
|23
|62
|76
|Utah
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|61
|61
|Tulsa
|22
|8
|12
|2
|0
|18
|71
|76
|Kansas City
|18
|7
|9
|2
|0
|16
|61
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Maine 2
South Carolina 2, Orlando 0
Brampton 4, Adirondack 0
Toledo 7, Reading 4
Indy 4, Worcester 2
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1
Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 0
Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
Allen 6, Tulsa 3
Kansas City 4, Wichita 3, OT
Rapid City 4, Idaho 2
Utah 5, Florida 4, SO
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.