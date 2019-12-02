Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 2, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 21 13 5 3 0 29 75 69
Brampton 20 13 6 1 0 27 85 59
Newfoundland 21 13 8 0 0 26 85 72
Adirondack 21 10 9 0 2 22 59 65
Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68
Worcester 18 5 12 1 0 11 48 75
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 17 14 2 1 0 29 65 37
Florida 20 12 6 1 1 26 66 53
Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75
Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67
Orlando 19 6 9 3 1 16 40 53
Jacksonville 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 64
Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 21 13 6 2 0 28 89 76
Cincinnati 20 13 5 2 0 28 62 50
Toledo 18 11 6 1 0 23 73 58
Wheeling 20 8 8 4 0 20 63 76
Indy 19 8 11 0 0 16 62 53
Kalamazoo 18 6 10 2 0 14 55 76
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64
Allen 20 14 4 2 0 30 69 57
Idaho 22 11 7 2 2 26 56 57
Wichita 22 9 6 5 0 23 63 81
Tulsa 23 9 12 2 0 20 76 78
Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61
Kansas City 20 8 9 2 0 18 66 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2

Adirondack 4, Brampton 3, OT

Toledo 5, Wheeling 4

Tulsa 5, Allen 2

Kansas City 6, Wichita 2

Monday’s Games

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Worcester at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

