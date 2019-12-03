All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 22 13 5 4 0 30 79 74 Newfoundland 22 14 8 0 0 28 90 76 Brampton 20 13 6 1 0 27 85 59 Adirondack 21 10 9 0 2 22 59 65 Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68 Worcester 18 5 12 1 0 11 48 75 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 17 14 2 1 0 29 65 37 Florida 20 12 6 1 1 26 66 53 Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75 Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67 Orlando 19 6 9 3 1 16 40 53 Jacksonville 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 64 Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 21 13 6 2 0 28 89 76 Cincinnati 20 13 5 2 0 28 62 50 Toledo 18 11 6 1 0 23 73 58 Wheeling 20 8 8 4 0 20 63 76 Indy 19 8 11 0 0 16 62 53 Kalamazoo 18 6 10 2 0 14 55 76 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64 Allen 20 14 4 2 0 30 69 57 Idaho 22 11 7 2 2 26 56 57 Wichita 22 9 6 5 0 23 63 81 Tulsa 23 9 12 2 0 20 76 78 Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61 Kansas City 20 8 9 2 0 18 66 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Reading 4, OT

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Worcester at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

