ECHL At A Glance

December 4, 2019 1:59 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 22 13 5 4 0 30 79 74
Newfoundland 22 14 8 0 0 28 90 76
Brampton 20 13 6 1 0 27 85 59
Adirondack 21 10 9 0 2 22 59 65
Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68
Worcester 18 5 12 1 0 11 48 75
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 17 14 2 1 0 29 65 37
Florida 20 12 6 1 1 26 66 53
Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75
Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67
Orlando 19 6 9 3 1 16 40 53
Jacksonville 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 64
Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 21 14 5 2 0 30 65 52
Fort Wayne 21 13 6 2 0 28 89 76
Toledo 18 11 6 1 0 23 73 58
Wheeling 20 8 8 4 0 20 63 76
Indy 20 8 12 0 0 16 64 56
Kalamazoo 18 6 10 2 0 14 55 76
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64
Allen 20 14 4 2 0 30 69 57
Idaho 22 11 7 2 2 26 56 57
Wichita 21 9 7 5 0 23 63 81
Tulsa 23 9 12 2 0 20 76 78
Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61
Kansas City 19 8 9 2 0 18 66 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Reading 4, OT

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Worcester at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

