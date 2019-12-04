|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|22
|13
|5
|4
|0
|30
|79
|74
|Newfoundland
|22
|14
|8
|0
|0
|28
|90
|76
|Brampton
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|85
|59
|Adirondack
|22
|11
|9
|0
|2
|24
|62
|67
|Maine
|18
|8
|9
|0
|1
|17
|56
|68
|Worcester
|18
|5
|12
|1
|0
|11
|48
|75
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|17
|14
|2
|1
|0
|29
|65
|37
|Florida
|20
|12
|6
|1
|1
|26
|66
|53
|Greenville
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|74
|75
|Atlanta
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|68
|67
|Orlando
|19
|6
|9
|3
|1
|16
|40
|53
|Jacksonville
|18
|6
|9
|3
|0
|15
|50
|64
|Norfolk
|23
|6
|14
|3
|0
|15
|56
|88
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|21
|14
|5
|2
|0
|30
|65
|52
|Fort Wayne
|21
|13
|6
|2
|0
|28
|89
|76
|Toledo
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|75
|61
|Wheeling
|20
|8
|8
|4
|0
|20
|63
|76
|Indy
|20
|8
|12
|0
|0
|16
|64
|56
|Kalamazoo
|18
|6
|10
|2
|0
|14
|55
|76
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|22
|14
|5
|3
|0
|31
|72
|64
|Allen
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|69
|57
|Idaho
|22
|11
|7
|2
|2
|26
|56
|57
|Wichita
|21
|9
|7
|5
|0
|23
|63
|81
|Tulsa
|23
|9
|12
|2
|0
|20
|76
|78
|Utah
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|61
|61
|Kansas City
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|66
|62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Newfoundland 5, Reading 4, OT
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Adirondack 3, Toledo 2
Worcester at Brampton, 11 a.m.
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
