All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 23 15 8 0 0 30 96 80 Reading 23 13 6 4 0 30 83 80 Brampton 21 13 7 1 0 27 85 61 Adirondack 22 11 9 0 2 24 62 67 Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68 Worcester 19 6 12 1 0 13 50 75 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 17 14 2 1 0 29 65 37 Florida 21 12 6 1 2 27 68 56 Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75 Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67 Jacksonville 19 7 9 3 0 17 53 66 Orlando 19 6 9 3 1 16 40 53 Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 21 14 5 2 0 30 65 52 Fort Wayne 21 13 6 2 0 28 89 76 Toledo 19 11 7 1 0 23 75 61 Wheeling 20 8 8 4 0 20 63 76 Indy 20 8 12 0 0 16 64 56 Kalamazoo 18 6 10 2 0 14 55 76 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64 Allen 20 14 4 2 0 30 69 57 Idaho 22 11 7 2 2 26 56 57 Wichita 21 9 7 5 0 23 63 81 Tulsa 23 9 12 2 0 20 76 78 Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61 Kansas City 19 8 9 2 0 18 66 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Reading 4, OT

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Toledo 2

Worcester 2, Brampton 0

Newfoundland 6, Reading 4

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, SO

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

