The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

December 6, 2019 10:03 am
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 23 15 8 0 0 30 96 80
Reading 23 13 6 4 0 30 83 80
Brampton 21 13 7 1 0 27 85 61
Adirondack 22 11 9 0 2 24 62 67
Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68
Worcester 19 6 12 1 0 13 50 75
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 18 15 2 1 0 31 70 40
Florida 21 12 6 1 2 27 68 56
Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75
Atlanta 18 9 9 0 0 18 71 72
Orlando 20 7 9 3 1 18 44 56
Jacksonville 20 7 9 4 0 18 56 70
Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 22 14 6 2 0 30 66 54
Fort Wayne 21 13 6 2 0 28 89 76
Toledo 19 11 7 1 0 23 75 61
Wheeling 20 8 8 4 0 20 63 76
Indy 21 9 12 0 0 18 66 57
Kalamazoo 18 6 10 2 0 14 55 76
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 21 15 4 2 0 32 75 61
Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64
Idaho 23 11 8 2 2 26 60 63
Wichita 21 9 7 5 0 23 63 81
Tulsa 23 9 12 2 0 20 76 78
Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61
Kansas City 19 8 9 2 0 18 66 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3, OT

Indy 2, Cincinnati 1

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

