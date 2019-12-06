|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|24
|16
|8
|0
|0
|32
|103
|85
|Reading
|23
|13
|6
|4
|0
|30
|83
|80
|Brampton
|21
|13
|7
|1
|0
|27
|85
|61
|Adirondack
|22
|11
|9
|0
|2
|24
|62
|67
|Maine
|18
|8
|9
|0
|1
|17
|56
|68
|Worcester
|20
|6
|13
|1
|0
|13
|55
|82
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|18
|15
|2
|1
|0
|31
|70
|40
|Florida
|21
|12
|6
|1
|2
|27
|68
|56
|Greenville
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|74
|75
|Atlanta
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|71
|72
|Orlando
|20
|7
|9
|3
|1
|18
|44
|56
|Jacksonville
|20
|7
|9
|4
|0
|18
|56
|70
|Norfolk
|23
|6
|14
|3
|0
|15
|56
|88
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|66
|54
|Fort Wayne
|21
|13
|6
|2
|0
|28
|89
|76
|Toledo
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|75
|61
|Wheeling
|20
|8
|8
|4
|0
|20
|63
|76
|Indy
|21
|9
|12
|0
|0
|18
|66
|57
|Kalamazoo
|18
|6
|10
|2
|0
|14
|55
|76
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|21
|15
|4
|2
|0
|32
|75
|61
|Rapid City
|22
|14
|5
|3
|0
|31
|72
|64
|Idaho
|23
|11
|8
|2
|2
|26
|60
|63
|Wichita
|21
|9
|7
|5
|0
|23
|63
|81
|Tulsa
|23
|9
|12
|2
|0
|20
|76
|78
|Utah
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|61
|61
|Kansas City
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|66
|62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3, OT
Indy 2, Cincinnati 1
Newfoundland 7, Worcester 5
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
