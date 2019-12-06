All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 24 16 8 0 0 32 103 85 Reading 23 13 6 4 0 30 83 80 Brampton 21 13 7 1 0 27 85 61 Adirondack 23 11 9 1 2 25 66 72 Maine 19 9 9 0 1 19 61 72 Worcester 20 6 13 1 0 13 55 82 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 18 15 2 1 0 31 70 40 Florida 21 12 6 1 2 27 68 56 Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75 Atlanta 18 9 9 0 0 18 71 72 Orlando 20 7 9 3 1 18 44 56 Jacksonville 20 7 9 4 0 18 56 70 Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 22 14 6 2 0 30 66 54 Fort Wayne 21 13 6 2 0 28 89 76 Toledo 19 11 7 1 0 23 75 61 Wheeling 21 9 8 4 0 22 69 78 Indy 21 9 12 0 0 18 66 57 Kalamazoo 19 6 11 2 0 14 57 82 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 21 15 4 2 0 32 75 61 Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64 Idaho 23 11 8 2 2 26 60 63 Wichita 21 9 7 5 0 23 63 81 Tulsa 23 9 12 2 0 20 76 78 Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61 Kansas City 19 8 9 2 0 18 66 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3, OT

Indy 2, Cincinnati 1

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Worcester 5

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

