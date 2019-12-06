Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

December 6, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 24 16 8 0 0 32 103 85
Reading 23 13 6 4 0 30 83 80
Brampton 22 13 8 1 0 27 87 67
Adirondack 23 11 9 1 2 25 66 72
Maine 19 9 9 0 1 19 61 72
Worcester 20 6 13 1 0 13 55 82
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 19 16 2 1 0 33 72 40
Florida 22 12 7 1 2 27 68 58
Greenville 22 11 10 0 1 23 75 79
Orlando 21 8 9 3 1 20 47 57
Atlanta 19 9 10 0 0 18 72 75
Jacksonville 20 7 9 4 0 18 56 70
Norfolk 24 7 14 3 0 17 60 89
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 22 14 6 2 0 30 66 54
Fort Wayne 21 13 6 2 0 28 89 76
Toledo 20 12 7 1 0 25 81 63
Wheeling 21 9 8 4 0 22 69 78
Indy 21 9 12 0 0 18 66 57
Kalamazoo 19 6 11 2 0 14 57 82
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 21 15 4 2 0 32 75 61
Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64
Idaho 23 11 8 2 2 26 60 63
Wichita 21 9 7 5 0 23 63 81
Tulsa 23 9 12 2 0 20 76 78
Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61
Kansas City 19 8 9 2 0 18 66 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3, OT

Indy 2, Cincinnati 1

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Worcester 5

Advertisement

Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Maine 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 6, Brampton 2

South Carolina 2, Florida 0

Norfolk 4, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified