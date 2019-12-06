All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 24 16 8 0 0 32 103 85 Reading 23 13 6 4 0 30 83 80 Brampton 22 13 8 1 0 27 87 67 Adirondack 23 11 9 1 2 25 66 72 Maine 19 9 9 0 1 19 61 72 Worcester 20 6 13 1 0 13 55 82 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 19 16 2 1 0 33 72 40 Florida 22 12 7 1 2 27 68 58 Greenville 22 11 10 0 1 23 75 79 Orlando 21 8 9 3 1 20 47 57 Atlanta 19 9 10 0 0 18 72 75 Jacksonville 20 7 9 4 0 18 56 70 Norfolk 24 7 14 3 0 17 60 89 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 22 14 6 2 0 30 90 76 Cincinnati 22 14 6 2 0 30 66 54 Toledo 20 12 7 1 0 25 81 63 Wheeling 21 9 8 4 0 22 69 78 Indy 21 9 12 0 0 18 66 57 Kalamazoo 19 6 11 2 0 14 57 82 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 21 15 4 2 0 32 75 61 Rapid City 22 14 5 3 0 31 72 64 Idaho 23 11 8 2 2 26 60 63 Wichita 22 9 8 5 0 23 64 85 Kansas City 20 9 9 2 0 20 70 63 Tulsa 24 9 13 2 0 20 76 79 Utah 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 3, OT

Indy 2, Cincinnati 1

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Worcester 5

Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

Maine 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 6, Brampton 2

South Carolina 2, Florida 0

Norfolk 4, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 1, Tulsa 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

