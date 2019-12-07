Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 7, 2019 8:45 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 25 17 8 0 0 34 106 87
Reading 23 13 6 4 0 30 83 80
Brampton 22 13 8 1 0 27 87 67
Adirondack 24 11 10 1 2 25 70 77
Maine 20 10 9 0 1 21 66 76
Worcester 21 6 14 1 0 13 57 85
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 19 16 2 1 0 33 72 40
Florida 22 12 7 1 2 27 68 58
Greenville 22 11 10 0 1 23 75 79
Orlando 21 8 9 3 1 20 47 57
Atlanta 19 9 10 0 0 18 72 75
Jacksonville 20 7 9 4 0 18 56 70
Norfolk 24 7 14 3 0 17 60 89
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 22 14 6 2 0 30 90 76
Cincinnati 22 14 6 2 0 30 66 54
Toledo 20 12 7 1 0 25 81 63
Wheeling 21 9 8 4 0 22 69 78
Indy 21 9 12 0 0 18 66 57
Kalamazoo 19 6 11 2 0 14 57 82
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 22 15 4 3 0 33 80 67
Rapid City 23 15 5 3 0 33 77 68
Idaho 24 12 8 2 2 28 66 68
Wichita 22 9 8 5 0 23 64 85
Kansas City 20 9 9 2 0 20 70 63
Tulsa 24 9 13 2 0 20 76 79
Utah 20 8 8 3 1 20 65 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Worcester 5

Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

Maine 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 6, Brampton 2

South Carolina 2, Florida 0

Norfolk 4, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 1, Tulsa 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT

Idaho 6, Allen 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 4

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

