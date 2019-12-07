|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|25
|17
|8
|0
|0
|34
|106
|87
|Reading
|23
|13
|6
|4
|0
|30
|83
|80
|Brampton
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|87
|67
|Adirondack
|24
|11
|10
|1
|2
|25
|70
|77
|Maine
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|66
|76
|Worcester
|21
|6
|14
|1
|0
|13
|57
|85
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|19
|16
|2
|1
|0
|33
|72
|40
|Florida
|22
|12
|7
|1
|2
|27
|68
|58
|Greenville
|22
|11
|10
|0
|1
|23
|75
|79
|Orlando
|21
|8
|9
|3
|1
|20
|47
|57
|Atlanta
|19
|9
|10
|0
|0
|18
|72
|75
|Jacksonville
|20
|7
|9
|4
|0
|18
|56
|70
|Norfolk
|24
|7
|14
|3
|0
|17
|60
|89
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|90
|76
|Cincinnati
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|66
|54
|Toledo
|20
|12
|7
|1
|0
|25
|81
|63
|Wheeling
|21
|9
|8
|4
|0
|22
|69
|78
|Indy
|21
|9
|12
|0
|0
|18
|66
|57
|Kalamazoo
|19
|6
|11
|2
|0
|14
|57
|82
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|22
|15
|4
|3
|0
|33
|80
|67
|Rapid City
|23
|15
|5
|3
|0
|33
|77
|68
|Idaho
|24
|12
|8
|2
|2
|28
|66
|68
|Wichita
|22
|9
|8
|5
|0
|23
|64
|85
|Kansas City
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|70
|63
|Tulsa
|24
|9
|13
|2
|0
|20
|76
|79
|Utah
|20
|8
|8
|3
|1
|20
|65
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 7, Worcester 5
Orlando 3, Atlanta 1
Maine 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2
Toledo 6, Brampton 2
South Carolina 2, Florida 0
Norfolk 4, Greenville 1
Fort Wayne 1, Tulsa 0
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT
Idaho 6, Allen 5, OT
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2
Maine 5, Adirondack 4
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.