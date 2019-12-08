Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

December 8, 2019 1:29 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 25 17 8 0 0 34 106 87
Reading 24 13 7 4 0 30 86 85
Brampton 23 14 8 1 0 29 92 70
Adirondack 24 11 10 1 2 25 70 77
Maine 20 10 9 0 1 21 66 76
Worcester 21 6 14 1 0 13 57 85
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 20 16 2 2 0 34 74 43
Florida 23 13 7 1 2 29 71 60
Greenville 23 12 10 0 1 25 78 81
Orlando 22 8 9 4 1 21 49 60
Atlanta 20 10 10 0 0 20 75 77
Jacksonville 20 7 9 4 0 18 56 70
Norfolk 25 7 15 3 0 17 62 92
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 15 6 2 0 32 70 55
Fort Wayne 23 14 7 2 0 30 91 81
Toledo 21 12 8 1 0 25 82 67
Wheeling 22 9 9 4 0 22 70 82
Indy 21 9 12 0 0 18 66 57
Kalamazoo 20 7 11 2 0 16 61 83
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 23 16 4 3 0 35 84 70
Rapid City 24 15 6 3 0 33 77 71
Idaho 25 12 8 3 2 29 69 72
Wichita 23 10 8 5 0 25 68 87
Kansas City 21 10 9 2 0 22 75 64
Utah 21 9 8 3 1 22 68 66
Tulsa 25 9 14 2 0 20 78 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Worcester 5

Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

Maine 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Advertisement

Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toledo 6, Brampton 2

South Carolina 2, Florida 0

Norfolk 4, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 1, Tulsa 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Idaho 6, Allen 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 4

Florida 3, South Carolina 2, OT

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1

Brampton 5, Reading 3

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 1

Greenville 3, Norfolk 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 2

Kansas City 5, Fort Wayne 1

Utah 3, Rapid City 0

Allen 4, Idaho 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia