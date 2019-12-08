|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|25
|17
|8
|0
|0
|34
|106
|87
|Reading
|24
|13
|7
|4
|0
|30
|86
|85
|Brampton
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|92
|70
|Adirondack
|24
|11
|10
|1
|2
|25
|70
|77
|Maine
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|66
|76
|Worcester
|21
|6
|14
|1
|0
|13
|57
|85
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|20
|16
|2
|2
|0
|34
|74
|43
|Florida
|23
|13
|7
|1
|2
|29
|71
|60
|Greenville
|23
|12
|10
|0
|1
|25
|78
|81
|Orlando
|22
|8
|9
|4
|1
|21
|49
|60
|Atlanta
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|75
|77
|Jacksonville
|20
|7
|9
|4
|0
|18
|56
|70
|Norfolk
|25
|7
|15
|3
|0
|17
|62
|92
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|23
|15
|6
|2
|0
|32
|70
|55
|Fort Wayne
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|91
|81
|Toledo
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|82
|67
|Wheeling
|22
|9
|9
|4
|0
|22
|70
|82
|Indy
|21
|9
|12
|0
|0
|18
|66
|57
|Kalamazoo
|20
|7
|11
|2
|0
|16
|61
|83
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|23
|16
|4
|3
|0
|35
|84
|70
|Rapid City
|24
|15
|6
|3
|0
|33
|77
|71
|Idaho
|25
|12
|8
|3
|2
|29
|69
|72
|Wichita
|23
|10
|8
|5
|0
|25
|68
|87
|Kansas City
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|75
|64
|Utah
|21
|9
|8
|3
|1
|22
|68
|66
|Tulsa
|25
|9
|14
|2
|0
|20
|78
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Newfoundland 7, Worcester 5
Orlando 3, Atlanta 1
Maine 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2
Toledo 6, Brampton 2
South Carolina 2, Florida 0
Norfolk 4, Greenville 1
Fort Wayne 1, Tulsa 0
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT
Idaho 6, Allen 5, OT
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2
Maine 5, Adirondack 4
Florida 3, South Carolina 2, OT
Atlanta 3, Orlando 2, OT
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1
Brampton 5, Reading 3
Cincinnati 4, Toledo 1
Greenville 3, Norfolk 2
Wichita 4, Tulsa 2
Kansas City 5, Fort Wayne 1
Utah 3, Rapid City 0
Allen 4, Idaho 3, OT
Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
