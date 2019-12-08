Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 8, 2019 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 25 17 8 0 0 34 106 87
Reading 24 13 7 4 0 30 86 85
Brampton 23 14 8 1 0 29 92 70
Adirondack 24 11 10 1 2 25 70 77
Maine 20 10 9 0 1 21 66 76
Worcester 21 6 14 1 0 13 57 85
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 20 16 2 2 0 34 74 43
Florida 23 13 7 1 2 29 71 60
Greenville 23 12 10 0 1 25 78 81
Orlando 22 8 9 4 1 21 49 60
Atlanta 20 10 10 0 0 20 75 77
Jacksonville 20 7 9 4 0 18 56 70
Norfolk 25 7 15 3 0 17 62 92
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 15 6 2 0 32 70 55
Fort Wayne 23 14 7 2 0 30 91 81
Toledo 21 12 8 1 0 25 82 67
Wheeling 22 9 9 4 0 22 70 82
Indy 21 9 12 0 0 18 66 57
Kalamazoo 20 7 11 2 0 16 61 83
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 23 16 4 3 0 35 84 70
Rapid City 24 15 6 3 0 33 77 71
Idaho 25 12 8 3 2 29 69 72
Wichita 23 10 8 5 0 25 68 87
Kansas City 21 10 9 2 0 22 75 64
Utah 21 9 8 3 1 22 68 66
Tulsa 25 9 14 2 0 20 78 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 4

Florida 3, South Carolina 2, OT

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1

Brampton 5, Reading 3

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 1

Greenville 3, Norfolk 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 2

Kansas City 5, Fort Wayne 1

Utah 3, Rapid City 0

Allen 4, Idaho 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

