|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|25
|17
|8
|0
|0
|34
|106
|87
|Brampton
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|31
|94
|71
|Reading
|25
|13
|8
|4
|0
|30
|87
|87
|Adirondack
|25
|11
|10
|2
|2
|26
|72
|80
|Maine
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|69
|78
|Worcester
|21
|6
|14
|1
|0
|13
|57
|85
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|21
|17
|2
|2
|0
|36
|76
|44
|Florida
|23
|13
|7
|1
|2
|29
|71
|60
|Greenville
|23
|12
|10
|0
|1
|25
|78
|81
|Orlando
|23
|8
|10
|4
|1
|21
|50
|62
|Atlanta
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|75
|77
|Jacksonville
|20
|7
|9
|4
|0
|18
|56
|70
|Norfolk
|25
|7
|15
|3
|0
|17
|62
|92
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|23
|15
|6
|2
|0
|32
|70
|55
|Fort Wayne
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|91
|81
|Toledo
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|87
|69
|Wheeling
|23
|9
|10
|4
|0
|22
|72
|87
|Indy
|21
|9
|12
|0
|0
|18
|66
|57
|Kalamazoo
|20
|7
|11
|2
|0
|16
|61
|83
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|23
|16
|4
|3
|0
|35
|84
|70
|Rapid City
|24
|15
|6
|3
|0
|33
|77
|71
|Idaho
|25
|12
|8
|3
|2
|29
|69
|72
|Wichita
|24
|11
|8
|5
|0
|27
|72
|88
|Kansas City
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|76
|68
|Utah
|21
|9
|8
|3
|1
|22
|68
|66
|Tulsa
|25
|9
|14
|2
|0
|20
|78
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Maine 3, Adirondack 2, OT
South Carolina 2, Orlando 1
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
